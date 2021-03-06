Letter to the Editor: Support Shoreline Proposition 1 - Parks for All
Saturday, March 6, 2021
Every person, in every neighborhood in Shoreline deserves to live close to an exceptional park.
By voting YES on the upcoming Proposition 1 Shoreline has an opportunity to affirm its commitment to an outstanding park system. Proposition 1 is a special election in April (yes, in one month!) to support parks. With the existing parks bond expiring this year, now is the time to continue that commitment and vote YES on Proposition 1. For only $3 more per month for the average household, there will be improvements throughout the city.
Parks provide opportunities for personal reflection and solitude and families to get out and play. Parks are places where neighbors can gather to celebrate and to connect with their community. I know how much the people of Shoreline value everything parks and open spaces have to offer. I saw and heard first hand how much Shoreline residents value park amenities including walking trails, playgrounds, picnic areas, off-leash areas, community gardens, public art, trees, natural areas and much more.
Thanks to the foresight and generosity of previous generations, Shoreline has some of the best parks in the region. Shoreline's expiring parks bond measure provided improvements to Saltwater, Shoreview, Cromwell, Echo Lake and other parks; added park property at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, South Woods and Hamlin.
Proposition 1 provides for improvements to parks across the city. Bruggers Bog, Richmond Highlands, Ridgecrest, Hillwood, James Keough, Shoreview, East Hamlin (Briarcrest), and others. It provides funding for new facilities for people with disabilities at Kruckeberg and Richmond Highlands; it provides new off-leash areas, new pathways, public art and more. It provides funding for purchasing additional park land to provide new park opportunities as the city continues to grow.
Vote YES on Proposition 1. To learn more go to www.shorelineparksprop1.com.
Eric Friedli
Former Shoreline Parks Director
Seattle
