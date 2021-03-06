Jobs: Shoreline Community College Director Financial Services



Director – Financial Services



Date of first consideration: March 31, 2021





This position provides the leadership role for the Financial Services Department, which is part of the College’s Office of Business and Administrative Services.





The incumbent has the primary responsibility for implementation, guidance and direction of fiscal and accounting procedures necessary to maintain compliance with federal, state, and local regulations, as well as generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

This position is responsible for oversight of the operational functions of the department, including general ledger, cash, and investment management; cashiering; accounts payable; accounts receivable; travel; capital assets; grant and financial aid accounting; and purchasing. This position is principally responsible for the accurate operation of the College’s integrated and automated financial management system (FMS) and will serve as a “pillar” lead in the College’s current conversion to a new Peoplesoft financial system.