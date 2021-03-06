Jobs: Shoreline Community College Director Financial Services

Saturday, March 6, 2021

Shoreline Community College
Director – Financial Services

Date of first consideration: March 31, 2021

This position provides the leadership role for the Financial Services Department, which is part of the College’s Office of Business and Administrative Services. 

The incumbent has the primary responsibility for implementation, guidance and direction of fiscal and accounting procedures necessary to maintain compliance with federal, state, and local regulations, as well as generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
 
This position is responsible for oversight of the operational functions of the department, including general ledger, cash, and investment management; cashiering; accounts payable; accounts receivable; travel; capital assets; grant and financial aid accounting; and purchasing. This position is principally responsible for the accurate operation of the College’s integrated and automated financial management system (FMS) and will serve as a “pillar” lead in the College’s current conversion to a new Peoplesoft financial system.

Job description and application

To apply or see other other employment opportunities at the College, visit our website at www.shoreline.edu/hr



Posted by DKH at 3:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  