ShoreLake Art Adventures! Summer Arts Camps for Kids Aged 6-10

ShoreLake Art Adventures!

Programs and Dates!

June 28 - July 2, 2021You don’t always need to purchase expensive art supplies or spend countless hours searching the internet for inspiration. Sometimes, all the tools you need to make art are right outside your window. This camp will help kids discover the beauty that exists in our natural habitat and teach them how to use natural materials to create wonderful works of art!July 12-16, 2021There are an endless number of ways to tell a story. In this camp, kids will learn about story structures and use a variety of arts, including collage, drawing/illustration and music to express their ideas and tell their own stories.July 19-23, 2021During this week-long camp, your little artists will learn how to paint in the style of some of history’s greatest masters— Henri Matisse, Georgia O’Keeffe, Mark Rothko, Claude Monet, and Joan Mitchell. Campers will learn about one artist each day and be guided through creating their own painting in the style of that artist. This is a fun, easy, and hands-on way for kids to learn art history, create original artwork, and begin finding their own expressive voices.July 26-30, 2021We can learn so much about other people, places, and cultures through art. This camp will take kids around the world as they explore, use their imaginations, and make art.August 2-6, 2021You don’t always need to purchase expensive art supplies or spend countless hours searching the internet for inspiration. Sometimes, all the tools you need to make art are right outside your window. This camp will help kids discover the beauty that exists in our natural habitat and teach them how to use natural materials to create wonderful works of art!August 9-13, 2021There are an endless number of ways to tell a story. In this camp, kids will learn about story structures and use a variety of arts, including collage, drawing/illustration and music to express their ideas and tell their own stories.August 16-20, 2021You will be so proud of the masterpieces your young artist creates in just one week of Paint Camp! Instructors will guide students through using professional-quality acrylic, gouache, and watercolor paints, developing brush control, mixing colors, and constructing compositions on a variety of subjects.August 23-27, 2021See kids’ imaginations come to life as they design and build their very own puppets and put on a puppet show! Participants will be guided through conceiving of and mocking up puppets and then use a variety of materials to create them. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Campers will work in teams to write, rehearse, and perform puppet shows that will be video recorded for families to enjoy at home!Email Jonathan Booker, Arts Education Coordinator, at artsed@shorelakearts.org View our website to read about how we are keeping families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.