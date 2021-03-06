ShoreLake Art Adventures! Summer Arts Camps for Kids Aged 6-10
Saturday, March 6, 2021
ShoreLake Art Adventures!
Summer Arts Camps for Kids Aged 6-10
Register by April 1st and get 10% off!
If your student is ready to dive into a summer of artistic expression and play, there is no better place than ShoreLake Arts!
Art Adventures are week-long, half-day camps where students learn art practices, create projects, explore locally, and play. Each week is a different art adventure.
Our resident artists educate and encourage students to explore different mediums of art individually and collaboratively.
Every day includes an art warm-up and work on a weekly personal art project, we also take walks and field trips to draw, paint, and create around the neighborhood and incorporate free time for physical play.
What better way for your child to pursue their creative passions and make friends than an art camp?
Location: Shoreline Center
(All camps held outdoors with indoor space available in case of inclement weather.)
Schedule:
- 8:45-9:00 AM Drop-off
- 9:00 AM Art lesson/activities
- 10:15 AM Snack and play break
- 10:45 AM Art lesson/activities
- 12:00-12:15 PM Pick-up
- $195 per child
- (10% off if you register by April 1)
- $15 sibling discount
- $20 member discount
Scholarships available for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park families in need. Email Jonathan Booker, Arts Education Coordinator, at artsed@shorelakearts.org to inquire.
Programs and Dates!
Arts in the Wild
June 28 - July 2, 2021
You don’t always need to purchase expensive art supplies or spend countless hours searching the internet for inspiration. Sometimes, all the tools you need to make art are right outside your window. This camp will help kids discover the beauty that exists in our natural habitat and teach them how to use natural materials to create wonderful works of art!
The Art of Storytelling
July 12-16, 2021
There are an endless number of ways to tell a story. In this camp, kids will learn about story structures and use a variety of arts, including collage, drawing/illustration and music to express their ideas and tell their own stories.
Mimicking the Masters
July 19-23, 2021
During this week-long camp, your little artists will learn how to paint in the style of some of history’s greatest masters— Henri Matisse, Georgia O’Keeffe, Mark Rothko, Claude Monet, and Joan Mitchell. Campers will learn about one artist each day and be guided through creating their own painting in the style of that artist. This is a fun, easy, and hands-on way for kids to learn art history, create original artwork, and begin finding their own expressive voices.
Around the World of Art
July 26-30, 2021
We can learn so much about other people, places, and cultures through art. This camp will take kids around the world as they explore, use their imaginations, and make art.
Paint Camp
August 16-20, 2021
You will be so proud of the masterpieces your young artist creates in just one week of Paint Camp! Instructors will guide students through using professional-quality acrylic, gouache, and watercolor paints, developing brush control, mixing colors, and constructing compositions on a variety of subjects.
Mixed Media Puppets
August 23-27, 2021
See kids’ imaginations come to life as they design and build their very own puppets and put on a puppet show! Participants will be guided through conceiving of and mocking up puppets and then use a variety of materials to create them. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Campers will work in teams to write, rehearse, and perform puppet shows that will be video recorded for families to enjoy at home!
Questions?
Email Jonathan Booker, Arts Education Coordinator, at artsed@shorelakearts.org
Covid-19:
View our website to read about how we are keeping families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
