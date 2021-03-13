Letter to the Editor: Families like mine need HB 1297 passed now

To the Editor:

Enduring the pandemic from home has drastically increased the cost of living, including essential needs. Many of our working families are working from home and having the dual responsibility of providing childcare for their children. Other families are enduring the impacts of forced layoffs, job loss, and increased utility bills.









Passing HB 1297 , the updated Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC), could give families in our community the relief they need to get back on their feet.

Representatives in the state legislature can implement HB 1297 to aid in financial relief for working families, like mine, across the state of Washington. Additionally, the recovery rebate will help individuals and families in our communities, including our most marginalized - Black, Indigenous, and people of color.





Working from home, and taking care of two kids, has drastically increased my utility bills and the cost of essential needs. Our neighbors and community members are struggling to get by during this unprecedented time, many without safety nets to protect themselves and their families.





Please, take action now by passing the WFTC, and give families like mine the financial relief they need. Let’s show our communities and essential workers that we value them; by providing our neighbors with cash to meet their basic needs and continue thriving in this pandemic.





Maya Esquivido Enrolled Member of the Nor Rel Muk Wintu Nation

Shoreline







