Third Place Commons asks “What’s Age Got to Do with It?” on March 20
Saturday, March 13, 2021
“You look good for your age.” “You’re too young to understand.”
Third Place Commons invites you to join in an interactive conversation entitled “What’s Age Got to Do with It?” about aging, ageism, and how we can embrace our age in every stage of life.
This free event will take place via Zoom on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1pm.
In employment decisions, family discussions, medical care, and even in birthday cards, assumptions about being “over the hill” or “a lazy kid” are common. What do you wish society would stop saying about your generation? How can we talk about age and aging in a more positive, affirming way?
In this interactive and fun talk, Dori Gillam welcomes individuals from every generation to explore how we can begin valuing all ages—including our own.
REGISTER HERE for ‘What’s Age Got to Do with It?”
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
