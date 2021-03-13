Drive-thru dinner at the Elks on St. Patrick's Day Wednesday

Saturday, March 13, 2021

Drive thru dinner at the Elks
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The Shoreline Elks are hosting a special St. Patrick's Day drive-thru dinner on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30pm (or until the food runs out).

The Elks are offering Corned Beef and cabbage or Shepherd's Pie for $15. 

If you're an Elks member, you can choose to dine in at the Lodge. 

Swing by on Wednesday and get your special St. Patrick's Day dinner. We are located at 14625 15th Ave NE, Shoreline. Proceeds will benefit Elk's local charities.



