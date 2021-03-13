Letter to the Editor: Community and park spaces are needed now more than ever
Saturday, March 13, 2021
I am writing in support of Shoreline Proposition 1. This bond measure will fund much-needed improvements at five parks, amenity improvements at three others, and new park space acquisition.
Many of the improvements and amenities are exciting. They reflect the growing need for standard park features, such as pickleball courts and splash pads. The inclusion of a fully accessible play area at Richmond Highlands is inspirational.
The plan includes a sensory trail and enhanced accessibility playground that will allow all Shoreline residents to enjoy a day at the park. Add in a picnic shelter, a multi-use sports court, an open lawn, plus the existing ball field, and Richmond Highlands becomes a park everyone can enjoy.
While it may seem counterintuitive to ask for more tax dollars during this trying time, I find that community and park spaces are needed now more than ever. An inclusive outdoor space, safe recreation, a future of fun and laughter for our children – we need this.
Shoreline has long been a community dedicated to the family through school and park investments. As the prior park bond rolls off, let’s keep this spirit alive by supporting Shoreline Proposition 1.
Joan Herrick
Shoreline
0 comments:
Post a Comment