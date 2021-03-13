Letter to the Editor: Community and park spaces are needed now more than ever

To the Editor:





Many of the improvements and amenities are exciting. They reflect the growing need for standard park features, such as pickleball courts and splash pads. The inclusion of a fully accessible play area at Richmond Highlands is inspirational.





The plan includes a sensory trail and enhanced accessibility playground that will allow all Shoreline residents to enjoy a day at the park. Add in a picnic shelter, a multi-use sports court, an open lawn, plus the existing ball field, and Richmond Highlands becomes a park everyone can enjoy.



While it may seem counterintuitive to ask for more tax dollars during this trying time, I find that community and park spaces are needed now more than ever. An inclusive outdoor space, safe recreation, a future of fun and laughter for our children – we need this.







Joan Herrick Shoreline





Shoreline has long been a community dedicated to the family through school and park investments. As the prior park bond rolls off, let’s keep this spirit alive by supporting Shoreline Proposition 1.

I am writing in support of Shoreline Proposition 1. This bond measure will fund much-needed improvements at five parks, amenity improvements at three others, and new park space acquisition.