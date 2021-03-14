Jobs: WSDOT Local Program Technical Engineer

Sunday, March 14, 2021

WSDOT
Local Program Technical Engineer – Transportation Engineer 3

WSDOT is currently seeking a Local Programs Technical Engineer at the Northwest Region (NWR) Local Programs Office in Shoreline, Washington. This position is responsible for management and oversight for the delivery of Federally funded projects for all local agencies with Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan County as well as City of Seattle. 

As the Local Program Technical Engineer, you will advise local agencies on procedures, policies, and regulations governing the use of federal and state grants that fund transportation projects. As such, the ideal candidate will have excellent attention to detail and ability to communicate effectively to diverse groups.

Job description and application: here



Posted by DKH at 4:18 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  