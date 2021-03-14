Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Engineer Intern – Environmental Services

WSDOT





This is a great opportunity to learn about the exciting work WSDOT is doing to meet environmental stewardship goals in a real-world setting. The Environmental Office directly supports the transportation needs of Washington State by providing environmental technical studies, field investigations, interagency coordination, and construction support to WSDOT projects and operations.









A specific area of focus in our team is supporting a substantial effort to remove barriers to salmon under highways and provide access to upstream habitat. The successful candidate will receive exposure to the various roles in the Environmental Office and WSDOT project teams and gain hands-on experience assisting the program in hydraulics, fish and wildlife, environmental permitting, cultural resources, air quality, acoustics, water quality, and wetlands studies.













WSDOT has an exciting environmental internship available this summer in the Northwest Region. This region covers King County north to the Canadian border and the cascade mountain crest west to the Puget Sound.