Insurance Commissioner Kreidler: Biden's American Rescue Plan will lower health insurance costs for over 200,000 in Washington

Increases the amount of subsidies available for people who receive unemployment benefits in 2021.

Removes the requirement that people pay back any excess subsidies they may have received in 2020 if their income changed during the year.

Covers 100% of COBRA premiums for anyone who loses a job and wants to keep their employer-sponsored coverage through Sept. 30, 2021.

Others with lower incomes will see their premiums reduced; a family of four earning between $26,200 and $39,300 would not pay any premiums. Before, they had to spend between 2% and 4.14% of their income on premiums.In addition, the new law:"Many thousands of people will find more affordable coverage because of the Biden administration’s actions,” said Kreidler. “It is a monumental shift in priorities for our country and has come at a critical time for so many families struggling during the pandemic.” A special enrollment is currently underway at the Exchange through May 15.