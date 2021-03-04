$4-per-hour pandemic hazard pay for grocery workers approved by King County Council

Sunday, March 14, 2021

Many grocery workers in unincorporated King County will be getting a pay increase for the duration of the pandemic emergency, thanks to legislation approved Tuesday by the King County Council.

The Council approved a proposal that adds a $4-per-hour hazard pay for employees at large grocery stores in unincorporated King County. In the final version, independently owned stores in areas historically underserved would be exempt.

“For the last year I have visited with, and thanked the checkers, stockers, butchers and deli workers at the grocery stores I shop. I have seen and heard their fatigue, and also their courage and dedication to their customers,” said Councilmember Rod Dembowski, who drafted the legislation. 
“These extraordinary times call for governments like King County to respond with extraordinary help. I am proud to stand with these frontline workers and ensure that the risks they and their families are taking, and the dedication they are showing, is reflected in our laws, and in their paychecks. Four dollars an hour is a small price to pay to ensure the continued service they are providing to our communities.”

The legislation would require the pay until the COVID-19 emergency declared by Executive Dow Constantine ends.



