ICHS begins administering Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Paul Nguyen, ICHS Pharmacy Supervisor,

prepares a dose of Johnson and Johnson

COVID-19 vaccine

Vy Ha has been looking forward to getting back to a sense of normalcy like seeing her family and being back in the office.









Ha said she felt ‘neutral’ about which vaccine she received. After all, this was her opportunity to protect her family and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. “This is based on science,” says Ha, “So, I personally feel confident about it. I do a yearly flu shot every year, so I don't have reservations.” The third option



The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in WA has been expanding. As of March 9, over two million vaccine doses have been delivered in WA and we are now exceeding the DOH goal of 45,000 vaccinations a day.



Last summer, it seemed that an effective COVID-19 vaccine would be



The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is the most recent to be approved. The vaccine clinical trials were reviewed and approved by the Federal Drug Administration on February 27. Then the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup reviewed and authorized it on March 3. Of the 44,000 patients who joined the Johnson and Johnson vaccine trials, none of them were hospitalized from COVID-19.



Photo courtesy ICHS

Questions and cancellations Paul Nguyen, ICHS Shoreline Clinic pharmacist supervisor, has been administering COVID-19 vaccines since January. He was the one administering vaccines on March 9 and spoke to patients who refused the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.



“One of the things that has come up,” shares Nguyen, “is patients’ hesitancy when it comes to efficacy rate compared to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.”

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines appear to offer better protection against COVID-19 when just looking at the data collected during U.S. clinical trials. The Johnson and Johnson reached a 72% effectiveness compared to the roughly 95% effectiveness of the other two.



For some vaccine patients, these numbers infer that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is inferior. Many had questions for Nguyen. Some patients cancelled their appointments.



However, those effectiveness numbers do not tell the whole story. All the vaccines were tested differently and used different goal posts to determine effectiveness, making comparisons nearly impossible, Nguyen explained. The vaccines were also tested at different times in the pandemic. “It’s kind of comparing apples to oranges,” Nguyen said.



All three vaccines are 100% effective in the way that matters most – preventing death, serious illness and hospitalization. Shoreline ICHS

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

“I’ve been waiting for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine”

Kathleen Vasen, a retired health worker, was pleased to finally be vaccinated. “I've been waiting for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Vasen explained, “One because it's a one-shot vaccine and two, because of the way that it's manufactured is the same as what is done for flu shots and so forth of which I've never had an issue.”



With a new family member expected next month, Vasen said having the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine means she will be protected in “just the right amount of time” to be there to “see and hold my new grandson.”



This one-shot vaccine is exciting for Yerram. However, she said that the best vaccine is the one that is available to you because all vaccines are extremely effective when it comes to preventing severe and fatal cases of COVID-19.



Health experts are concerned over the spread of new variants of COVID-19, being more infectious and



To find out if you currently qualify to receive the vaccine, use the DOH PhaseFinder. It is available in multiple languages here: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19



To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and how to make an appointment please visit:



On March 9, Ha arrived for her COVID-19 vaccine appointment at International Community Health Services (ICHS) Shoreline Clinic. It was ICHS’s first day administering the recently authorized Johnson and Johnson vaccine.The arrival of Johnson and Johnson vaccine means more vaccine supply. Its features have also been big news for health professionals, having to require only one-dose and having easier storage requirements.