YMCA pop up clinic filled up as people got the message

Ready to direct traffic.

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan After concerns the night before that people were not signing up for the pop-up clinic Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Dale Turner YMCA, the word got out.





Over 400 people showed up to get their Johnson and Johnson one-shot COVID vaccination.The Shoreline Fire Department administered the vaccines and kept the records. The Y provided the space and assistance.Paramedics reported that the YMCA was an ideal location, with free parking and a good traffic pattern.Participants wished to thank Fire Chief Matt Cowan and the Board of Commissioners who were instrumental in providing the one-day clinic as well as the YMCA.