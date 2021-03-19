Jobs: City of Shoreline Planning Manager





The City Planning Team is responsible for both long range and current planning projects and permits. The Planning Manager leads the City Planning team including providing supervision for six talented planners. This team is responsible for making sure the City complies with Growth Management Act (GMA), State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) and the Shoreline Management Act (SMA).



Current and upcoming projects include: tuning up the City’s Mixed Use Residential zone standards to encourage development around Shoreline’s TWO light rail stations; implementing the City's first Development Agreement for Shoreline Place including drafting sign design guidelines (exciting new development for the City); using the Tool Kit from the soon to be approved Housing Action Plan to address Shoreline’s housing needs; advancing Shoreline’s resolution to end institutional racism locally (meaningful work for a better future); participating in King County’s Transfer of Development Right program and LCLIP (something to look up); and implementation of the 185th and 145th Street Station Subarea plans (Lynnwood Link service beginning in 2024!).



Annually the City Planning Team reviews an average of 600 development permits. In addition to development permits, the City Planning Team processes an average of 90 use permits, rezones and subdivisions per year.



CLOSING DATE: 03/31/21 11:59 PM