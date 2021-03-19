Jobs: City of Shoreline - Administrative Assistant II and Wastewater utility maintenance worker

The City of Shoreline is advertising these jobs:

CLOSING DATE: 03/31/21 11:59 PMShoreline Planning and Community Development Department has 22 employees that include long-range planning, development review, building and fire code reviews and inspections, and permit intake. The Department has won awards for its green building and sustainability programs and the community planning around two light rail stations.This full-time position performs a wide variety of responsible and complex administra­tive, secretarial and clerical duties in support of the Permit Services; answers phones and provides central reception for visitors in Permit Services area; participates in the City's business licensing and permitting program; performs a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility.This position works closely with three Permit Technicians and under the guidance of Permit Services Manager. In addition to the qualifications required by the job duties, the ideal candidate will have impeccable customer serviceCLOSING DATE: 03/29/21 11:59 PMThis job is union represented. First consideration will be given to internal Local 763 members who express written interest in this job to Human Resources during the first 5-day period of this posting notice.Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon verification of credentials and other information required by the employment process including driving history review and a successful passing of a criminal background check.DEFINITIONTo perform a variety of skilled and semi-skilled duties in the maintenance, repair, inspection and construction of wastewater collection facilities, including sewage lift (pump) stations, grinder pumps, pressure and gravity-flow pipelines, manholes, emergency power generators, buildings, grounds and light vehicle maintenance; to assure the safety of vehicle and pedestrian traffic; to utilize the City’s asset management system; and to operate a variety of heavy and light vehicles, specialized equipment, hand and power tools.DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICSThis is the entry level class in the Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker series. The Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker I class does not requiring a Commercial Driver’s License at the time of hire.