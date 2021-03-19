Jobs: Shoreline Community College - two positions
Friday, March 19, 2021
Secretary Senior – Humanities
Date of first consideration: April 7, 2021
Job description and application: https://bit.ly/3luSNr8
Director – Financial Services
Date of first consideration: March 31, 2021
Job description and application: https://bit.ly/3bh57Yz
To apply or see other employment opportunities at the College, please visit our website at www.shoreline.edu/hr
