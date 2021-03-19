Case updates March 17, 2021; State finally gets it together for vaccine appointments

Friday, March 19, 2021

Vaccine Command and Coordination System (VACCS) leverages unique public-private partnership innovations to help Washingtonians find vaccine appointments. The VACCS Center makes it easier for all Washingtonians, whether digitally savvy or not, to easily find information about vaccines and vaccine providers, schedule an appointment, and receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Read the full news release here.

Case updates March 17, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 29,431,658 - 56,900 in one day
  • Total deaths 535,217 - 1,118 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total cases 352,907 - 895 in one day   
  • Total hospitalizations 19,999 - 42 in one day  
  • Total deaths 5,168 - 12 in one day 

King county
  • Total cases 84,859 -  285 since yesterday 
  • Total hospitalizations 5,199 - 11 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 1,444 - 0 in one day

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
  • Total cases 20,936 - 68 since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,206 - 1 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 375 - 1 since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,050 -  -3 since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 188 - 1 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 91 - 0 new deaths

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 281 - 0 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 16 -  -1 since yesterday
  • deaths 4 - 0 since yesterday



Posted by DKH at 4:29 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  