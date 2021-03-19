Case updates March 17, 2021; State finally gets it together for vaccine appointments
Friday, March 19, 2021
Case updates March 17, 2021
Vaccine Command and Coordination System (VACCS) leverages unique public-private partnership innovations to help Washingtonians find vaccine appointments. The VACCS Center makes it easier for all Washingtonians, whether digitally savvy or not, to easily find information about vaccines and vaccine providers, schedule an appointment, and receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Read the full news release here.
United States
- Total cases 29,431,658 - 56,900 in one day
- Total deaths 535,217 - 1,118 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 352,907 - 895 in one day
- Total hospitalizations 19,999 - 42 in one day
- Total deaths 5,168 - 12 in one day
King county
- Total cases 84,859 - 285 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 5,199 - 11 since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,444 - 0 in one day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 20,936 - 68 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,206 - 1 since yesterday
- Total deaths 375 - 1 since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,050 - -3 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 188 - 1 since yesterday
- Total deaths 91 - 0 new deaths
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 281 - 0 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 16 - -1 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - 0 since yesterday
