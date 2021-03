Happy St. Patrick's Day! Happy St. Patrick's Day!





After four years, Ancestry just informed me that I have Irish DNA. Not a clue where it came from except that family story about someone bringing a rose cutting from Fermanagh.





However, my husband's O'Dochartaigh clan is well documented so I'm posting some of their family crests. They're probably recent, but they're pretty.





--Diane Hettrick