First ever membership drive - join ShoreLake Arts

“It is an honor to have this organization in our community -- my support demonstrates the value of the arts in our day to day lives.”

-Anina Coder Sill, ShoreLake Arts Member







Join us today! Check out our annual impact report at shorelakearts.org/reports to see all of the amazing things that happened in our community last year, and sign up for a monthly membership at shorelakearts.org/membership For questions about membership or donations, contact Nathan at development@shorelakearts.org ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.

ShoreLake Arts is hosting its first event membership drive this month!This is a great opportunity to provide support for the arts events and programs in our community.A monthly membership provides continuous support throughout the year, and by donating each month, you are more engaged with our programming and community impact.