Agenda for Shoreline City Council meeting March 22, 2021
Thursday, March 18, 2021
|Shoreline City Council
The agenda for the March 22, 2021 Council Meeting includes one Action item and one Study item.
Action Item 8(a) Appointment of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services/Tree Board Members
Study Item 9(a) Discussion of the Housing Action Plan (HAP)
Development of a HAP will help to implement City Council Goal 1: Strengthen Shoreline’s economic climate and opportunities. The Council goals include an action step of:
“Encourage affordable housing development in Shoreline and engage the community to determine which additional housing types and policies may be appropriate for Shoreline and codify standards for selected styles.”
--Pam Cross
