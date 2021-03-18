Agenda for Shoreline City Council meeting March 22, 2021

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Shoreline City Council

The agenda for the March 22, 2021 Council Meeting includes one Action item and one Study item.

Action Item 8(a) Appointment of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services/Tree Board Members

Study Item 9(a) Discussion of the Housing Action Plan (HAP)

Development of a HAP will help to implement City Council Goal 1: Strengthen Shoreline’s economic climate and opportunities. The Council goals include an action step of:

“Encourage affordable housing development in Shoreline and engage the community to determine which additional housing types and policies may be appropriate for Shoreline and codify standards for selected styles.”

--Pam Cross


