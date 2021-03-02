Classifieds: Shoreline City Council to hold Annual Strategic Planning workshop Friday and Saturday
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Shoreline City Council will hold its Annual Strategic Planning Workshop on Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6, 2021.
For more information, please see the meeting agenda.
Link to Full Meeting Agenda
Meeting Video and Minutes Archive
Comment on Agenda Items
About the City Council
Contact Us:
Jessica Simulcik Smith, City Clerk
(206) 801-2231
jsmith@shorelinewa.gov
Link to Full Meeting Agenda
Meeting Video and Minutes Archive
Comment on Agenda Items
About the City Council
Contact Us:
Jessica Simulcik Smith, City Clerk
(206) 801-2231
jsmith@shorelinewa.gov
Some agenda items:
- Among other items, they will be discussing how to make regulations regarding street tree flexible enough to better manage and protect existing trees.
- A discussion on police services, non-criminal police service delivery models and other opportunities for criminal justice reform
- Establishing a City Arts Commission
- Early implementation of Phase 3 rezone for 185th Station area
0 comments:
Post a Comment