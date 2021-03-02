Classifieds: Shoreline City Council to hold Annual Strategic Planning workshop Friday and Saturday

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Shoreline City Council Special Meeting - Strategic Planning Workshop March 5 - 6, 2021

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Shoreline City Council will hold its Annual Strategic Planning Workshop on Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6, 2021. 

For more information, please see the meeting agenda.

Contact Us:

Jessica Simulcik Smith, City Clerk
(206) 801-2231
jsmith@shorelinewa.gov

Some agenda items:
  • Among other items, they will be discussing how to make regulations regarding street tree flexible enough to better manage and protect existing trees.
  • A discussion on police services, non-criminal police service delivery models and other opportunities for criminal justice reform 
  • Establishing a City Arts Commission
  • Early implementation of Phase 3 rezone for 185th Station area 


