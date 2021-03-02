Jobs: City of Shoreline Permitting Assistant - part-time

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

City of Shoreline
Extra Help - Permitting Assistant

CLOSING DATE: 03/14/21 11:59 PM

GENERAL SUMMARY:

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

The Permit Assistant performs general administrative, customer service and permit related tasks in support of the City's Permitting function.

This is a part time <20 hours a week position. Schedule is flexible during regular business hours.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 3:14 AM
0 comments:

