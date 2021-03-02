Jobs: City of Shoreline Permitting Assistant - part-time
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
CLOSING DATE: 03/14/21 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY:
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The Permit Assistant performs general administrative, customer service and permit related tasks in support of the City's Permitting function.
This is a part time <20 hours a week position. Schedule is flexible during regular business hours.
Job description and application
