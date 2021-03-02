Attention Gardeners – Savvy Gardener is back……













A BIRD’S EYE VIEW: A FREE ONLINE CLASS (great for kids too!) Thursday, March 18, 2021 6:30–8:00pm Held ONLINE via Zoom Webinar

The wonder and delight of birds visiting your back yard can be one of the easiest ways to engage children in the joys of gardening. Join North City Water District and the Saving Water Partnership for an exciting class designed for the whole family. As always, the class is free. It will be an online class in adherence to public health safety regulations.









This Savvy Gardener class is being held online using the free Zoom platform. To register, you must provide your name and email address to theresah@northcitywater.org so we can send you a link to join the class.

This family-friendly class will teach you everything you need to know about attracting feathered friends to your garden — including fun facts about songbirds and hummingbirds, all sorts of tips for creating safe habitat, as well as recommendations for specific plants and garden features that will bring birds into your yard every month of the year.





Emily Bishton is an environmental educator and landscape designer who has gardened organically for over 35 years.









Since 1997, she has taught sustainable gardening and environmental education programs throughout the Puget Sound region and specialized in creating wildlife-friendly and child-friendly gardens, as well as edible landscapes.

For a complete list of classes visit www.northcitywater.org

And for more water saving tips visit www.savingwater.org













No matter what COVID phase we might be in, gardening is a great socially distant way to have fun and add beauty to your space.