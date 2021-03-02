Back to school - watch out for kids on the streets

The hybrid learning model for Grades K-5 general education classes in Shoreline schools began this week.





--Diane Hettrick









Even though fewer kids will be out because the classes are smaller and shorter, there will still be schoolchildren on the streets for the first time in a year.Because they are attending in-school class either mornings or afternoons, they will be out at times when we are not used to seeing them.And more of us are driving at times we were not out pre-COVID.Things are slowly moving toward a new normal, but we will have a long transition period with many changes.