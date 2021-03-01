Food bank van stolen from Mountlake Terrace - keep an eye out

This van was stolen from the MLT food bank









A man jimmied the door lock then hotwired the ignition.



The police say it might end up in an apartment or grocery store parking lot. Possibly farther away so if you can share this so it is seen as widely as possible, we would appreciate that.



Please watch for it and call either the food bank at 425-778-7227 (the food bank) or the Mountlake Terrace Police Non-Emergency 425-407-3999 if you see it.



Let's get this van back so it can pick up more donations!









Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace needs your help to find their van that was stolen.They can run but they can’t hide. Please help!The Food Bank van was stolen on Saturday, February 27, 2021 about 3:45pm.