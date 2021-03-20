City of Seattle drops speed limit on state routes to 25mph
Saturday, March 20, 2021
As part of a cooperative effort, WSDOT is also lowering speed limits on state routes through the city by 5mph. These include:
- SR 99 (Aurora Avenue/East Marginal Way)
- SR 513 (Mountlake Boulevard and Sand Point Way near the University of Washington)
- SR 522 (Lake City Way)
- SR 523 (145th Street)
- The change does not affect I-5.
WSDOT says,
We worked closely with the city on this because we are committed to finding new and creative ways to drive down the number of serious injury and fatal crashes to zero. Be safe!
