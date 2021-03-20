Shoreline Library curbside services resume Wednesday

Saturday, March 20, 2021

Shoreline Library entry
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The Shoreline Library will reopen for Curbside Services only on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 1pm.

At that time you will be able to pick up items on hold with an appointment, pick up previously sent print jobs with an appointment, request a surprise bag with an appointment, return items, and connect to wifi.

Walkup service for holds pickup and surprise bag pickup is also available, but you may need to wait 15-30 minutes.

Information about how these services work here: https://kcls.org/visit/



Posted by DKH at 3:06 AM
