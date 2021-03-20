Jobs: Shoreline Community College Building and groundskeeper





Under the direction of the Director of Facilities, the Building and Grounds Supervisor is responsible for managing the maintenance, custodial and grounds staffing units at the College. This position is responsible for organizing/coordinating and ensuring the timely completion of all facilities work assigned to College staff as well as coordinating projects completed by outside contractors.





In addition, this position will manage the requisition, control, and inventory of materials, supplies, and equipment; and analyze/report on maintenance and operating costs within assigned area budget(s).

Date of first consideration: April 11, 2021