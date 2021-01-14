You don’t need to cook Friday night

Thursday, January 14, 2021


Come join us at the Shoreline Senior Center Friday January 15, 2021 from 5-6:30pm for our first in a series of monthly dinners.

This is a drive through and pick up event. $10, cash or check only, includes chili with cheese, cornbread and salad.

We will be having social distancing procedures in place. It will be on a first come, first serve basis and we will only be accepting Cash or Checks.

18560 1st Ave NE - entrance on NE 185th.

If you missed buying the 2021 calendar - it will be on sale there for $6.



