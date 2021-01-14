Power outages 1am Thursday

This is the entire Seattle City Light coverage area

with 191 individual outages affecting 2,700 customer







UPDATE 1:00 AM: There are now approx. 2,700 customers without power. The outage number is 191, but the majority are smaller outages. Our crews repair smaller outages individually and will keep working their way through our service territory until power is fully restored.







This is down from 66,000 customers at the height of the storm.





Outages at 1am in the north end

Not quite as awful when the map is expanded. However, each of the locations is 1 to 3 to 11 customers and has to be handled individually. They may not be done until Thursday evening.





Sorry, neighbors - stay warm.








