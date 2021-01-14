Power outages 1am Thursday

Thursday, January 14, 2021

This is the entire Seattle City Light coverage area
with 191 individual outages affecting 2,700 customer



UPDATE 1:00 AM: There are now approx. 2,700 customers without power. The outage number is 191, but the majority are smaller outages. Our crews repair smaller outages individually and will keep working their way through our service territory until power is fully restored.

This is down from 66,000 customers at the height of the storm.

Outages at 1am in the north end

Not quite as awful when the map is expanded. However, each of the locations is 1 to 3 to 11 customers and has to be handled individually. They may not be done until Thursday evening.

Sorry, neighbors - stay warm.


Posted by DKH at 1:15 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  