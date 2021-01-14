Gov. Inslee sworn in for third term with virtual address
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Gov. Jay Inslee delivered the 2021 inaugural address online Wednesday as he began his historic third term as governor of the state of Washington.
Prior to the address, the governor and Washington’s eight other newly-elected and re-elected officials were sworn in to office by Chief Justice Steven González.
The governor delivered the address via video, a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and new security concerns.
In the speech, the governor said that now is a time for “relief, recovery and resilience.”
Watch the address and read the full transcript on the governor's Medium page.
0 comments:
Post a Comment