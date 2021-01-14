Gov. Inslee sworn in for third term with virtual address

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Gov. Jay Inslee delivered the 2021 inaugural address online Wednesday as he began his historic third term as governor of the state of Washington. 

Prior to the address, the governor and Washington’s eight other newly-elected and re-elected officials were sworn in to office by Chief Justice Steven González.

The governor delivered the address via video, a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and new security concerns.

In the speech, the governor said that now is a time for “relief, recovery and resilience.”

Watch the address and read the full transcript on the governor's Medium page.



Posted by DKH at 1:23 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  