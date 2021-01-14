State Sen. Frockt emphasizing health issues in new legislative session

Sen. David Frockt D-46 By Evan Smith By Evan Smith

State Sen. David Frockt is emphasizing health issues and economic recovery in the 2021 legislative session that started Monday.





Frockt is vice chairman of the Senate Health and Long-Term Care Committee and a member of the Behavioral Health Subcommittee.





As the 2021 legislative session gears up, Frockt’s focus is on recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.





“My top priority is helping our state recover from the effects of the pandemic and the pandemic recession,” he said Monday. “The Special Committee on Economic Recovery, which I chaired, will soon release our report containing recommendations for rebuilding a post-pandemic economy that works for all Washingtonians.



“Our economy will only fully recover once we get the pandemic under control and we can get back to some degree of normality,” he said.

“That means we have to focus on vaccine distribution; helping people who are at risk of an immediate crisis in housing, child care or food; assisting the small businesses hardest hit by the pandemic – particularly the hospitality sector; and laying the groundwork for medium- and long-term economic recovery.



“I'm also working on how we can improve our health-insurance system, building on the Cascade Care program that enrolled its first members this fall.”





Democrat Frockt represents the 46th Legislative District including Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and north and northeast Seattle.



In addition to his role on the committee on health and long-term care and the Behavioral Health Subcommittee, Frockt is vice chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee and a member of the committee on business, financial services and trade.



