Call for Artists: 2021 Shoreline Arts Festival - Artist Marketplace

A community tradition; creatively adapted for 2021

Deadline: March 31, 2021

Work must be handmade. No commercially produced work, kits, or imported goods. All work must be original and created by or under direction of the artists(s). Artist(s) must attend the entire Festival. Items must match type and quality submitted for jurying. No work by non-juried artists.

3-5 images of representative work

*ONE IMAGE MUST BE OF BOOTH SET-UP*

Inline: 10’ x 10’ uncovered, on asphalt: $175 (open on one side) Corner: 10' x 10' uncovered, on asphalt: $200 (open on two sides) Center: 10' x 10' uncovered, on asphalt: $215 (can be opened on three sides)

Festival Dates: June 26 and 27, 2021

Application Deadline: 10:59pm, Wednesday, March 31.

Registration Payments Due: May 1, 2021, if accepted





But if we've learned anything in the last year it's that COVID can change even the best of plans. To help mitigate disruptions we've pushed back our application window this year as well as the deadline to register for the event giving artists as much time as possible to read the landscape and make an informed decision before paying a booth fee.









The



Please feel free to contact our office with any questions or concerns. 206-417-4645 or info@shorelakearts.org The Shoreline Arts Festival is a program of ShoreLake Arts (formerly: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council) with major support from the City of Shoreline, City of Lake Forest Park, and 4Culture. ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.