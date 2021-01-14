Call for Artists: 2021 Shoreline Arts Festival - Artist Marketplace
Thursday, January 14, 2021
A community tradition; creatively adapted for 2021
Deadline: March 31, 2021
Apply today to become one of the 50+ artists that make up the beating heart of the 31st Annual Shoreline Arts Festival!
We have adapted plans to hold the Arts Festival in 2021, with the Artist Marketplace prominently focused. Details below, prospectus and application on CaFE.org. There is a $20 application fee.
This free community event will be located at the Shoreline Community College on June 26 and 27.
This year’s Marketplace will feature 50+ juried artists. The organizers strive for a well-balanced mix of art types and price points, with emphasis always on quality of craftsmanship.
We've tightened up the layout this year and are proud to announce that activities will be surrounding the Artist Marketplace with Hands-on Art moving north of the marketplace. That puts the main stage and food court to the south, hands-on art to the north, and the marketplace right in the middle (some adjustments may be made for social distancing requirements).
Eligibility
We’re a juried Artists Marketplace. Requirements for artists include:
- Work must be handmade. No commercially produced work, kits, or imported goods.
- All work must be original and created by or under direction of the artists(s).
- Artist(s) must attend the entire Festival.
- Items must match type and quality submitted for jurying. No work by non-juried artists.
- 3-5 images of representative work
- *ONE IMAGE MUST BE OF BOOTH SET-UP*
Three types of outdoor booth spaces are available:
- Inline: 10’ x 10’ uncovered, on asphalt: $175 (open on one side)
- Corner: 10' x 10' uncovered, on asphalt: $200 (open on two sides)
- Center: 10' x 10' uncovered, on asphalt: $215 (can be opened on three sides)
All booths must withstand Northwest weather conditions, with canopies weighted against wind by at least 30 lbs per leg. Overnight security is provided. In addition to booth fee, a Shoreline business license may be needed.
New this year - an online profile for each company. This will be available prior and post festival to showcase your work, and where visitors can connect with you.
Jurying
The jury panel includes working artists, gallery managers, and/or Festival directors, who determine the balance of categories and select the artists. Category sizes are based in part on average sales from previous years. Jury decisions are confidential.
Advertising
The Festival is advertised through local media, signage, and mailings to Shoreline area residents. Participating artists are featured in the Festival guide and on the Festival website.
Dates and Deadlines
- Festival Dates: June 26 and 27, 2021
- Application Deadline: 10:59pm, Wednesday, March 31.
- Registration Payments Due: May 1, 2021, if accepted
COVID-19 Notes
We understand that Festival Artists have been extremely affected by cancelled events and limited avenues to sell artwork. Our goal is to have a safe, modified, in-person event in 2021 and get back to selling art!
But if we've learned anything in the last year it's that COVID can change even the best of plans. To help mitigate disruptions we've pushed back our application window this year as well as the deadline to register for the event giving artists as much time as possible to read the landscape and make an informed decision before paying a booth fee.
Please feel free to contact our office with any questions or concerns. 206-417-4645 or info@shorelakearts.org
The Shoreline Arts Festival is a program of ShoreLake Arts (formerly: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council) with major support from the City of Shoreline, City of Lake Forest Park, and 4Culture.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
