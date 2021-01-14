Travel back to Classic Hollywood in this Shoreline Community College online class

Thursday, January 14, 2021


Travel back to Classic Hollywood as you explore the films of Josef von Sternberg in Light and Shadow: The Films of Josef von Sternberg, an online class offered through Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College. 

Revered and reviled in his own time, Sternberg is notable for a series of films in which he directed Marlene Dietrich and is renowned for his lighting, mise en scene, staging, and costume design. 

Sternberg's surviving silent films are remarkable examples of the silent art form, and his gangster film during this period launched the gangster film cycle of the following decade.

Students will view six of Josef von Sternberg's films throughout the class and learn how to evaluate, analyze, and synthesize each film. 

Additionally, students will discuss how the various elements of each film - lighting, camera work, composition, sound, costume, etc. - work together to create meaning and examine cultural influences, including race, ethnicity, and gender roles.

Fee: $149
Dates: 2/4/2021 - 3/11/2021 (Thursdays)
Time: 6-8 pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu



