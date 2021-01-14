Tree danger





Story and photo by Patricia Hale



Wear your hard hats over the next couple of days if you venture into any of our wooded parks.





Latest info from Parks Dept. staff is lots of tree damage throughout the entire park system.





The north end entrance of Northcrest Park and play equipment is being tagged as a dangerous area until they can get in with chain saws and a boom to take out two tree trunks that broke off in the wind and are snagged up high in overhead canopy. And at least one trail blocked by a downed tree.











