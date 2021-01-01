Webinar: The Journey to Becoming an Anti-Racist Family

Friday, January 1, 2021


The Journey to Becoming an Anti-Racist Family

Webinar Series Presented by Lewin Education and Consulting

Saturdays, January 16, 23, and 30, 10-11:30am

Learn why it’s important to talk about race and racism with kids, and how to do it. These conversations help build the foundation for raising compassionate children who embrace and value differences. The sessions in this series will build on each other, attending all three is highly recommended.

Here is a link to registration: https://1.kcls.org/AntiRacistFamily



