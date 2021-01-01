Webinar: The Journey to Becoming an Anti-Racist Family
Friday, January 1, 2021
The Journey to Becoming an Anti-Racist Family
Webinar Series Presented by Lewin Education and Consulting
Saturdays, January 16, 23, and 30, 10-11:30am
Learn why it’s important to talk about race and racism with kids, and how to do it. These conversations help build the foundation for raising compassionate children who embrace and value differences. The sessions in this series will build on each other, attending all three is highly recommended.
Here is a link to registration: https://1.kcls.org/AntiRacistFamily
