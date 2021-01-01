Tele Café Wednesday January 6 features folk duo Birgit and Philip Ages
Friday, January 1, 2021
|Phil and Birgit Ages
JANUARY ZOOM TELE CAFÉ
Wednesdays 2:00-2:45pm
Mtg ID 859 8484 8513 password senior2021
or Click Here
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2pm EUROPEAN HOLIDAY
with Folk Voice duo Birgit and Philip Ages
Tune in on ZOOM for a fun New Year Celebration with a favorite couple of the Senior Center, Birgit and Philip as they perform wonderful folk music from Continental Europe.
They will also be singing some classic favorites and a few numbers to sing along!
