Tele Café Wednesday January 6 features folk duo Birgit and Philip Ages

Friday, January 1, 2021

Phil and Birgit Ages



JANUARY ZOOM TELE CAFÉ
Wednesdays 2:00-2:45pm
Mtg ID 859 8484 8513 password senior2021


Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2pm EUROPEAN HOLIDAY 
with Folk Voice duo Birgit and Philip Ages

Tune in on ZOOM for a fun New Year Celebration with a favorite couple of the Senior Center, Birgit and Philip as they perform wonderful folk music from Continental Europe.

They will also be singing some classic favorites and a few numbers to sing along!



