Friday, January 1, 2021
|Gov. Jay Inslee extends eviction moratorium
Proclamation 20-19.5 extends state rental assistance programs to incorporate the newly approved federal funding for rental assistance.
Furthermore, the stated goal of these rental assistance programs is modified to provide a path for landlords, property owners, and property managers to initiate an application for rental assistance.
The proclamation also clarifies that landlords and property owners may communicate with tenants in support of their applications for rental assistance.
The eviction moratorium is extended through March 31, 2021.
Read the full proclamation here.
