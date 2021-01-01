Governor issues short extension of Stay Safe proclamation and restrictions

Gov. Inslee Gov. Jay Inslee announced a one-week extension of the "Stay Safe–Stay Healthy" Gov. Jay Inslee announced a one-week extension of the "Stay Safe–Stay Healthy" proclamation , along with the statewide restrictions imposed.





The extension of the statewide restrictions will now expire on January 11, 2021. No changes were made in the proclamation aside from the expiration date.



"Our consistent mission has been keeping Washingtonians safe and ensuring health care system and hospital capacity," Inslee said. "We understand the profound impact COVID is having on our healthcare system, families and businesses, but I am heartened by the number of Washingtonians who continue to do the right thing. "If we continue distancing from others, wearing facial coverings and avoiding social gatherings, we will make it to the other side of this pandemic together.”



An updated reopening plan is currently being developed to provide a pathway for businesses and workers impacted by this order to reopen safely. The updated plan will be released next week.





Read the full proclamation here











