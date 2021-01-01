Capt John Palmer retires from Shoreline Fire after 32 year career

Shoreline Fire Capt. John Palmer

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire On December 31, 2020 Captain John Palmer ended his last shift of an over 32-year career.





John started his career as a part-time firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department in 1982 and was hired full-time in January 1988.





In October 1996, John was promoted to the newly created position of Fire Apparatus Technician. In 2002, John was again promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and then four years later to Captain. Over the past 14 years, John has served as a Captain riding the ladder truck, L-161.





John has a passion for training and building construction, and has mentored countless firefighters as a shift officer, recruit instructor, and while serving in the Department’s Training Division.





John’s fireground experience and technical knowledge is unparalleled, John can often be overheard saying “we need to hone our craft today.”



