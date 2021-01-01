Capt John Palmer retires from Shoreline Fire after 32 year career

Friday, January 1, 2021

Shoreline Fire Capt. John Palmer
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
On December 31, 2020 Captain John Palmer ended his last shift of an over 32-year career.

John started his career as a part-time firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department in 1982 and was hired full-time in January 1988. 

In October 1996, John was promoted to the newly created position of Fire Apparatus Technician. In 2002, John was again promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and then four years later to Captain. Over the past 14 years, John has served as a Captain riding the ladder truck, L-161. 

John has a passion for training and building construction, and has mentored countless firefighters as a shift officer, recruit instructor, and while serving in the Department’s Training Division. 

John’s fireground experience and technical knowledge is unparalleled, John can often be overheard saying “we need to hone our craft today.” 

Your presence will be missed, Captain Palmer. Wishing you a wonderful retirement!


 

Posted by DKH at 4:08 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  