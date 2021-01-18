Volunteers needed to serve on the Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board

Monday, January 18, 2021

Hamlin Park
Photo by Hitomi Dames


The City of Shoreline is now accepting applications for four volunteers to serve on the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree (PRCS/Tree) Board

Board Members must live, work, or own property in Shoreline and are appointed by the City Council to serve four-year terms.

The PRCS/Tree Board advises the City Council and City staff on a variety of parks, recreation, public art, and environmental issues including trees on public property; park operation and design; programs and events; property acquisition; arts opportunities; and development of rules and regulations.

The Board consists of seven adult members and two non-voting youth members and meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from January through October and the first Thursday in December from 7:00 to 9:00pm. 

The Board is currently meeting via Zoom, though this will be revisited when restrictions are lifted hopefully later this year.

Those interested in being considered must complete a Shoreline Community Services Application

Completed applications must be received by the City Clerk’s office no later than 5:00pm on February 5, 2021.

For more information visit the website: Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board | City of Shoreline or contact Colleen Kelly, 206-801-2251 or ckelly@shorelinewa.gov



Posted by DKH at 2:45 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  