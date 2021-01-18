Volunteers needed to serve on the Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board

Hamlin Park

Photo by Hitomi Dames









Board Members must live, work, or own property in Shoreline and are appointed by the City Council to serve four-year terms.



The PRCS/Tree Board advises the City Council and City staff on a variety of parks, recreation, public art, and environmental issues including trees on public property; park operation and design; programs and events; property acquisition; arts opportunities; and development of rules and regulations.





The Board consists of seven adult members and two non-voting youth members and meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from January through October and the first Thursday in December from 7:00 to 9:00pm.









Those interested in being considered must complete a The Board is currently meeting via Zoom, though this will be revisited when restrictions are lifted hopefully later this year.Those interested in being considered must complete a Shoreline Community Services Application















