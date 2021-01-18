Volunteers needed to serve on the Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board
Monday, January 18, 2021
|Hamlin Park
Photo by Hitomi Dames
The City of Shoreline is now accepting applications for four volunteers to serve on the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree (PRCS/Tree) Board.
Board Members must live, work, or own property in Shoreline and are appointed by the City Council to serve four-year terms.
The PRCS/Tree Board advises the City Council and City staff on a variety of parks, recreation, public art, and environmental issues including trees on public property; park operation and design; programs and events; property acquisition; arts opportunities; and development of rules and regulations.
The PRCS/Tree Board advises the City Council and City staff on a variety of parks, recreation, public art, and environmental issues including trees on public property; park operation and design; programs and events; property acquisition; arts opportunities; and development of rules and regulations.
The Board consists of seven adult members and two non-voting youth members and meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from January through October and the first Thursday in December from 7:00 to 9:00pm.
The Board is currently meeting via Zoom, though this will be revisited when restrictions are lifted hopefully later this year.
Those interested in being considered must complete a Shoreline Community Services Application.
Those interested in being considered must complete a Shoreline Community Services Application.
Completed applications must be received by the City Clerk’s office no later than 5:00pm on February 5, 2021.
For more information visit the website: Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board | City of Shoreline or contact Colleen Kelly, 206-801-2251 or ckelly@shorelinewa.gov
For more information visit the website: Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board | City of Shoreline or contact Colleen Kelly, 206-801-2251 or ckelly@shorelinewa.gov
0 comments:
Post a Comment