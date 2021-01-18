Council seeks volunteers for voters’ pamphlet pro and con committees for potential Shoreline Proposition 1: General Obligation Bonds Parks Improvements and Park Land Acquisition

Hillwood Park





At their January 11, 2021 meeting, the Shoreline City Council indicated they intend to move forward with placing a bond measure for parks improvements and park land acquisition on the April 27, 2021, special election ballot.





The measure could include money for parks improvements and park land acquisitions. Council is scheduled to make a final decision at their January 25 meeting.



Accompanying the April ballots will be the King County Voters’ Pamphlet.





The pamphlet will include an explanatory statement from the City that states the effect of a bond measure if approved.





In response will be statements in support and opposition to the ballot measure.





State law requires the City Council to appoint two committees to draft the pro and con statements.









State law requires the City Council to appoint two committees to draft the pro and con statements.

Individuals interested in applying for one of the committee positions can fill out an online application. Applications are due by February 4 at 10:00am. The committees can have no more than three members each; however, the committees may seek advice from any person or persons. The committees will also have an opportunity to write a rebuttal statement to the other side's statement.




