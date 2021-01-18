42 overdose deaths in King county in a two-week period - the highest ever documented

It is important to have naloxone available.

Visit http://stopoverdose.org/section/find-naloxone-near-you/ . Public Health – Seattle and King County is alerting our community about a sharp rise in fatal overdoses over the past two weeks.





In the period from Dec. 27, 2020 to Jan. 9, 2021, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 42 suspected or confirmed overdose deaths.

Sadly, this two-week period is the highest number of overdoses in a two-week period ever documented in King County.



After an increase in overdose deaths in late spring and summer, overdose deaths declined in the fall.





These last two weeks mark a sharp increase — double the average number of weekly fatal overdoses throughout much of 2020.



The overdoses were geographically dispersed across King County and fall into similar age distributions often seen with drug overdoses.





Half of decedents were between the ages of 36 and 55. In this two-week period, 45% of the fatal overdoses were among females, which is higher than usual.















