Tree danger averted with quick action by City of Shoreline

Photo by Seattle Poppy

The windstorm was particularly hard on Northcrest Park in the Ridgecrest neighborhood. However, the City of Shoreline got to it quickly, removing the fallen and falling trees.It's still a good idea to be aware of the trees and branches above you, after a big windstorm.

Let the City know if you see any leaning trees or handing branches in City parks. Customer Response Team has a 24/7 phone number 206-801-2700.



You can also use the See- Click - Fix app on your phone.







