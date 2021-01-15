Jobs: City of Shoreline
Friday, January 15, 2021
CLOSING DATE: open until filled
GENERAL SUMMARY:
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
This job is union represented and it will remain open until filled.
Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon verification of driving history and a successful passing of a criminal background check.
DEFINITION
To perform a variety of skilled and semi-skilled duties in the maintenance, repair, installation, inspection and construction of wastewater collection facilities, including sewage lift (pump) stations, grinder pumps, pressure and gravity-flow pipelines, manholes, emergency power generators, buildings, grounds and light vehicle maintenance; to assure the safety of vehicle and pedestrian traffic; to utilize the City’s asset management system; and to operate a variety of heavy and light vehicles, specialized equipment, hand and power tools.
Job description and application
Extra Help - Grounds Maintenance Seasonal Laborer
CLOSING DATE: 02/14/21 | First review February 1st
GENERAL SUMMARY:
Six 40-hr per week seasonal positions in the Public Works Grounds Maintenance Division available.
Employment is contingent upon successfully passing State/Federal pre-employment background checks.
DEFINITION
This is a seasonal 40-hour per week position. The work schedule is typically Monday through Friday with an occasional evening or weekend assignment. Schedule details will be worked out with selected applicant. Seasonal Laborers may work up to six months (1040 hours) during the vegetation growing season performing landscape maintenance for parks, streets and surface water facilities beginning March through September. Work is completed in all weather conditions.
This position performs a variety of semi-skilled maintenance and repair duties under the supervisory direction of the Grounds Maintenance Supervisor, Senior Grounds Maintenance Worker, or other full-time maintenance staff.
