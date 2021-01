Shorewood fundraiser: Fill the truck includes broken electronics, small furniture, and worn textiles

Saturday, January 16th from 9 am - 12 pm

SHOREWOOD FUNDRAISER

Clothing or any textiles (including well-worn items which can be repurposed)

Books, Toys, Small home appliances, Sports equipment

Electronics - Broken can be turned in for recycling!

Furniture (small, no larger than an end table) will be accepted

There will be a Goodwill Drop Off site at the Shorewood High School parking lot, 17300 Fremont Ave N, in front of the school, to benefit the Shorewood senior class.You don’t even have to get out of the car! Student volunteers will be on hand to help unload your items. Everyone will be masked, 6 feet apart and have gloves on.