Local residents named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University

Friday, January 15, 2021

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2020. 

Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. 

Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. 

Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.


HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Lake Forest Park, WA 

Drew Caley
Rachel Giroux
Jaxon Muzzy
Garrison Pinkley
Andrew Thompson
Lillian Visser
Kate Wiper

Seattle, WA 
 
Collin Cramer
Andrew Ray
Theadora Skokan

Shoreline, WA 
 
Lauren Adams
William Anderton
Stella Beemer
Brendan Dapper
Chloe Giles
Isabella Haupt
Hailey Hubbard
Bella Mertel
Korrina Murphy
Annika Nye
Eleanor Reid



