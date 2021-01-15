Local residents named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University

Gonzaga University The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2020. The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2020.





Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.



Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students.





Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities.





Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.





HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME



Lake Forest Park, WA





Drew Caley

Rachel Giroux

Jaxon Muzzy

Garrison Pinkley

Andrew Thompson

Lillian Visser

Kate Wiper





Seattle, WA



Collin Cramer

Andrew Ray

Theadora Skokan





Shoreline, WA



Lauren Adams

William Anderton

Stella Beemer

Brendan Dapper

Chloe Giles

Isabella Haupt

Hailey Hubbard

Bella Mertel

Korrina Murphy

Annika Nye

Eleanor Reid













