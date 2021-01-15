Jobs: Communication Supervisor, Traffic and Emergency Operation
Friday, January 15, 2021
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Communications Supervisor to lead develop and implement strategic communications for maintenance, operations, traffic, Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO), incident/emergency response and social media for the Northwest Region.
This position leads day-to-day communications efforts as well as create and lead forward looking, multi-year communications and community engagement plans for high-profile/high-impact projects and programs. This position will innovate and pioneer communications efforts to meet the business needs of the agency and the needs of the public, and to make sure all Public Information Officers (PIOs) are trained and able to respond to an emergency.
Job description and application
Job description and application
0 comments:
Post a Comment