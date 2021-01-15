Shoreline Planning Commission to discuss housing options in the "missing middle" Jan 21
Friday, January 15, 2021
Top Row: Laura Mork, Janelle Callahan, Andy Galuska,
Middle Row: Julius Rwamashongye, Mei-shiou Lin, Jack Malek,
Bottom Row: Pam Sager
Planning Commission Regular Meeting
Thursday, January 21, 2021 7 - 10pmClick Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782 (Webinar ID: 970 0737 3625)
Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In
Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
Agenda Highlights: Housing Action Plan
The 2020 Planning and Community Development work plan included a Housing Choices Project to expand the types of housing in Shoreline by exploring the “missing middle” suite of options including cottages, tiny houses, vacation rentals and accessory dwelling units.
