Seattle Fire responds to two-vehicle crash on Stone near N 145th; extricates one

Thursday, January 14, 2021

All firefighters train on how to extricate patients safely from vehicles.
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline residents wondered when N 145th St west of Wallingford was blocked by emergency vehicles and flashing lights.

At 7:30pm on Thursday, January 14, 2021, Seattle Fire reported that crews were responding to reports of a two vehicle collision near 14300 block of Stone Ave N.

A few minutes later they reported that crews were working to safely extricate one occupant from their vehicle.

Within ten minutes the patient was safely extricated. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene and transported to a hospital for further medical care.



